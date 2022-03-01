COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Thursday quilt group to meet March 3

Every Thursday Quilters meet the first Thursday of each month from 1 to 3 p.m. at Orangeburg Lutheran Church Annex. The next meeting will be March 3. This is a sewing/quilting group that enjoys hand work and fellowship. If interested, call, text Bonnie Thompson at 803-300-0392; or email to bonnie.thompson@frontier.com.

OCSD to host job fair March 5

The Orangeburg County School District will be hosting an educator career fair for certified employees on Saturday, March 5, from 9 a.m. until noon, at the new Orangeburg County Library on Russell Street. Interviews will be conducted on-site. To register for the event, visit tinyurl.com/OCSDcareer and select your preference to attend in-person or virtually.

Mini health fair set

AARP Chapter 2455 will hold its first health and wellness mini fair from 1 to 2 p.. Tuesday, March 8, at the OCCOA Building Cafeteria, next to the YMCA. there will be good information, advice and demionstrations.

