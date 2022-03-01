 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

  • 0

Thursday quilt group to meet March 3

Every Thursday Quilters meet the first Thursday of each month from 1 to 3 p.m. at Orangeburg Lutheran Church Annex. The next meeting will be March 3. This is a sewing/quilting group that enjoys hand work and fellowship. If interested, call, text Bonnie Thompson at 803-300-0392; or email to bonnie.thompson@frontier.com.

OCSD to host job fair March 5

The Orangeburg County School District will be hosting an educator career fair for certified employees on Saturday, March 5, from 9 a.m. until noon, at the new Orangeburg County Library on Russell Street. Interviews will be conducted on-site. To register for the event, visit tinyurl.com/OCSDcareer and select your preference to attend in-person or virtually.

Mini health fair set

AARP Chapter 2455 will hold its first health and wellness mini fair from 1 to 2 p.. Tuesday, March 8, at the OCCOA Building Cafeteria, next to the YMCA. there will be good information, advice and demionstrations.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LOTTERIES

Palmetto Cash 5: 06-26-30-33-36, Power-Up: 3

LOTTERIES

Palmetto Cash 5: 01-06-11-18-36, Power-Up: 3

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News