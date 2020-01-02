{{featured_button_text}}

County offices

open today

The offices of the Orangeburg County Administrative Centre, Magistrate/Central Traffic Court and the Orangeburg County Courthouse will reopen at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2. Landfill and convenience sites will reopen on normal operating schedules on Thursday.

North library

to hold job fair

The North Branch Library, in conjunction with the U.S. Census Bureau, will hold a job fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. Applicants are asked to bring a photo ID, either a cell phone capable of receiving text messages or a valid e-mail address, and a brief resume. For more information, call the North Branch Library at 803-247-5880 from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday/Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments