County offices
open today
The offices of the Orangeburg County Administrative Centre, Magistrate/Central Traffic Court and the Orangeburg County Courthouse will reopen at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2. Landfill and convenience sites will reopen on normal operating schedules on Thursday.
North library
to hold job fair
The North Branch Library, in conjunction with the U.S. Census Bureau, will hold a job fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. Applicants are asked to bring a photo ID, either a cell phone capable of receiving text messages or a valid e-mail address, and a brief resume. For more information, call the North Branch Library at 803-247-5880 from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday/Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.
