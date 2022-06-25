 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events

  • "Cover to Cover OCL" book club: 10:30 a.m., Orangeburg County Library. 
  • Alcoholics Anonymous meetings: Noon and 5:15 p.m., Alano Inc., 590 Louis Street, Orangeburg. 
  • "One Day, Fun Day" Family Book Club: 1 p.m., Orangeburg County Library.

How to submit your events

Please submit Community Datebook column items in writing. Items must be received no later than noon of the day before the event. Datebook items for the Saturday, Sunday and Monday editions must be received by noon Friday. The T&D does not guarantee when items will run. Items may be submitted by: Email: news@timesanddemocrat.com; In person: 1010 Broughton Street. Mail: P.O. Drawer 1766, Orangeburg, SC 29116

