COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events

S.C. State alumni to hold annual membership drive

The SCSU National Alumni Association Greater Orangeburg Chapter will hold its annual membership drive from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at The Premiere, 1235 Five Chop Road. Vaccination or masks are required for indoor seating. For more information or an application, call 803-534-1354 or 803-928-6617.

Annual golf tourney benefit Sept. 25

The annual Wesley Christian School Benefit Golf Tournament will be held September 25, at Hillcrest Golf Course, 1280 St. Matthews Road, in Orangeburg. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with a shot gun start at 9 a.m. Lunch will be provided. To register or for more information, call 803-707-1553 or 803-536-6167.