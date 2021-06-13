COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Smoak reunion today

BSD2 board to meet Monday

The Bamberg School District 2 Board of Trustees will hold its meeting at 5 p.m. Monday, June 14, in the district's administrative office, 62 Holly Ave., in Denmark. The meeting can be viewed on the district's Facebook page.

4-H to hold nature workshop

A workshop for youth ages 9-13 years of age will be held in coordination with the 4-H Youth Development of Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties. Learn about snakes, insects, birds and trees. Build a bird house, bug house, nature journal and print your own T-shirt design. The kit comes with a compass, drawstring bag, water bottle, and binoculars. The workshop will be held at the Edisto Memorial Gardens from 9 a.m. to noon for four days, June 15, 17, 22, and 24th. Cost is $20 for all four days. For registration information contact Glenna Mason, 4-H Youth Development Agent, 803-534-6280 or email gcmason@clemson.edu