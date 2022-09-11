COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings: 9:30 a.m. and 6 p.m., Alano Inc., 590 Louis Street, Orangeburg.

Calhoun County Council to meet Sept. 12

The Calhoun County Council will hold a public meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, in council chambers. On the agenda will be discussion of the proposed Rural Development project. Citizens will have the opportunity to comment.

AARP chapter to meet Tuesday

The AARP Chapter #2455 will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, in the cafeteria of the Orangeburg County Council on Aging, 2570 St. Matthews Road. For more information, call 803-308-0954.

Meet the Superintendent Sept. 13

The Bamberg County School District will be hosting a "Meet the Superintendent" event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at the Denmark-Olar High School gymnasium.

DAR meeting set

The Prince of Orange DAR will meet at 3 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Orangeburg County Library. Hostesses will be Jane Owens and Julia Tyler. The guest speaker will be Marcia Humphries, District 4 director of the S.C. DAR. The public is invited.

Vets Helping Vets to meet Sept. 14

The Vets Helping Vets group will hold its monthly meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the Orangeburg Area Boys and Girls Club, 1313 Cannon Bridge Road, in Cordova. All veterans and military are welcome.

Get free online training to become a Guardian ad Litem

The Cass Elias McCarter Guardian ad Litem Program is offering free online training beginning September 26, to those who are interested in becoming a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for abused and neglected children in Orangeburg County. Submit and complete an application by Sept. 16. For more information or to download an application, visit gal.sc.gov.

