COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events
Santee Cooper Board of Directors meeting: 8 a.m., Wampee Conference Center in Pinopolis.
- OCAB Head Start Pull-Up Registration: Piggly Wiggly, 2060 Columbia Road, in Orangeburg.
- Alcoholics Anonymous meetings: 12 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., the Alano Inc. Building, 590 Louis Street, in Orangeburg.
- Alcoholics Anonymous meeting: 7 p.m. Monday, Santee Presbyterian Church, 306 Bradford Blvd., in Santee.
OCDC plan virtual meeting
The Orangeburg County Development Commission will hold its monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, virtually via Microsoft Teams. To participate, call 803-536-3333 for an email invitation.