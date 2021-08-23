 Skip to main content
COMMUNITY DATEBOOK
Today's events

  • Santee Cooper Board of Directors meeting: 8 a.m., Wampee Conference Center in Pinopolis.

  • OCAB Head Start Pull-Up Registration: Piggly Wiggly, 2060 Columbia Road, in Orangeburg. 
  • Alcoholics Anonymous meetings12 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., the Alano Inc. Building, 590 Louis Street, in Orangeburg.
  • Alcoholics Anonymous meeting: 7 p.m. Monday, Santee Presbyterian Church, 306 Bradford Blvd., in Santee.

OCDC plan virtual meeting

The Orangeburg County Development Commission will hold its monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, virtually via Microsoft Teams. To participate, call 803-536-3333 for an email invitation.

