COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events

Silver Slippers dance for exercise : 10 a.m.-noon, City Gym on Broughton Street.

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings : Noon and 5:15 p.m., Alano Inc., 590 Louis St., Orangeburg.

: Noon and 5:15 p.m., Alano Inc., 590 Louis St., Orangeburg. Alanon, a support group : 1 p.m., Alano Club, 590 Louis Street, in Orangeburg.

: 1 p.m., Alano Club, 590 Louis Street, in Orangeburg. Santee Town Council meeting: 6 p.m., council chambers. 192 Municipal Way.

LMRWA meeting Thursday

The Lake Marion Regional Water Agency will hold a meeting at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at the Lake Marion Regional Water Plant.

Bamberg Public Works meeting Nov. 3

The Bamberg Board of Public Works has rescheduled its meeting for 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3.

OCFAC line dancing classes Thursday

The Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center will hold line dancing classes every Thursday from 7 to 8 p.m. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call 803-664-1000.

Rock to Remember Friday

The 10th annual Rock to Remember benefit for the South Carolina Alzheimer's Association will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at Longwood Plantation, 1687 Longwood Drive, Orangeburg. Entertainment will be provided. For more information, call 803-535-0250.

Low Country Boil Nov. 5

Elloree Heritage Museum and Cultural Center will hold its Low Country Boil on Saturday, Nov. 5. Eat-in will be at Farm Wing, Hwy. 6; take-out entry will be at Cleveland Street. To purchase tickets, call 803-897-2225.

BCSD board to meet Nov. 7

The Bamberg County School District have planned a meeting for 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, in the boardroom at Bamberg County School District, 62 Holly Avenue, Denmark.

AARP meeting Nov. 9

The AARP Chapter #2455 of Orangeburg will meet at the Orangeburg County Council on Aging at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, in the cafeteria, 2570 St. Matthews Road. For more information, call 803-308-0954.

Orangeburg County Christmas Parade applications available

Orangeburg County Christmas Parade is now accepting applications for the upcoming parade. Deadline for applications is Nov. 21. The parade will be held at 4 p.m. Dec. 4. For more information, or to register, email chopkins@orangeburgsc.net.

New Brooklyn Community accepting entries for parade

The New Brooklyn Community has begun to accept requests to participate in its annual Christmas parade. The parade is planned for Dec. 11, 2022. For more information or to register, call 803-347-2625.

How to submit your events

Please submit Community Datebook column items in writing. Items must be received no later than noon of the day before the event. Datebook items for the Saturday, Sunday and Monday editions must be received by noon Friday. The T&D does not guarantee when items will run. Items may be submitted by: Email: news@timesanddemocrat.com; In person: 1010 Broughton Street. Mail: P.O. Drawer 1766, Orangeburg, SC 29116