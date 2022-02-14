COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings: noon and 7:30 p.m., Alano Inc. Alano Inc., 590 Louis Street, Orangeburg.

Calhoun County School District Board of Trustees meeting: 7:30 p.m. Closed to public but will be live streamed over the district's website.

Whittaker Heights Concerned Citizens to meet

The Concerned Citizens of Whittaker Heights Community will hold its monthly meeting at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, at the Orangeburg County Library. All citizens are asked to attend.

Quilting group to meet Feb. 15

The Starlight Quilters group will meet the first and third Tuesday of the month. Meetings will be held from 7 to 9 p.m., at the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center. They will meet Thursday, Feb. 15. For more information, call 803-300-0392 or by email at bonnie.thompson@frontier.com.

Free vaccination clinic Thursday

The Orangeburg County YMCA will host vaccination clinics on Thursday, February 17, and 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. in conjunction with Family Health Centers, Inc. Moderna vaccine and booster shots will be available. Bring a photo ID and your COVID-19 vaccination record card.

For additional information, call 803-531-6900 or visit myfhc.org.

How to submit your events

