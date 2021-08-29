COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting: 9:30 p.m. Alano Inc. Building, 590 Louis Street, in Orangeburg.
After school program opens Sept. 7
The Project CARES after-school program for 6th- through 8th0grade Howard Middle School students will be held Sept. 7-April 28, at New Mount Zion Baptist Church. For more information, contact the school guidance office at 803-534-5470.
Annual golf tourney benefit Sept. 25
The annual Wesley Christian School Benefit Golf Tournament will be held September 25, at Hillcrest Golf Course, 1280 St. Matthews Road, in Orangeburg. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with a shot gun start at 9 a.m. Lunch will be provided. To register or for more information, call 803-707-1553 or 803-536-6167.
Muscadine Festival Sept. 25
CRAWL's inaugural South Carolina Upper Lowcountry Muscadine Festival will take place on Saturday, Sept. 25, at Saltcatcher Farms in Denmark. For more information, visit allthingsmuscadine.com or call 803-290-6461.
ESL class registration open
Registration for English as a Second Language classes is now open. For more information or to register, call 803-268-2531.
Grief support group to meet
A grief support group will be held at 6 p.m. every Tuesday evening at Edisto Homecare & Hospice, 1180 Boulevard Street, #A, in Orangeburg. For more information, call 803-662-0972.
O-W Class of 1972 to hold reunion meetings
The Orangeburg-Wilkinson Class of 1972 are preparing for its 50th reunion. Meetings will be held on the first Saturday of each month. For more information please contact Cassandra Johnson Odom at 803-878-1269.