Women's Alcoholics Anonymous meeting: 10 a.m., Santee Presbyterian Church, 306 Bradford Blvd., Santee.

11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Orangeburg County Library. 803-533-5868.

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings : noon and 5:15 p.m., Alano Inc. Alano Inc., 590 Louis Street, Orangeburg.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting: 7:30 p.m., Church of the Redeemer, 1606 Russell Street, Orangeburg.

OCL to hold 'Peek-a-Boo' Story Time

The Orangeburg County Library will be holding "Peek-a-Boo" Story Time at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, for children 0-2. There are mandates for adults to where masks. For more information, call 803-533-5858.

OCL to hold 'Little Chicks' Story Time

The Orangeburg County Library will be holding "Little Chicks" Story Time at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 24, for children 2-5. There are mandates for adults to wear masks. 803-533-5858.

Blood Connection holding donation event

The Blood Connection will be holding a blood donation event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 24, at the Orangeburg County YMCA, 2550 St. Matthews Road, in Orangeburg. All donors will receive $45 in eGift Cards. The community is still in an urgent need for blood donations. To register, visit donate.thebloodconnection.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/189759

How to submit your events

Please submit Community Datebook column items in writing. Items must be received no later than noon of the day before the event. Datebook items for the Saturday, Sunday and Monday editions must be received by noon Friday. The T&D does not guarantee when items will run. Items may be submitted by: Email: news@timesanddemocrat.com; In person: 1010 Broughton Street. Mail: P.O. Drawer 1766, Orangeburg, SC 29116

