COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events
Free drive-thru COVID-10 testing: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center parking lot, 300 College Street, Orangeburg.
Bamberg County School District 2 Board of Trustees: 5 p.m., Board Room of the district’s administrative office, 62 Holly Avenue, Denmark.
RMC Board of Trustees meeting: 4 p.m., ground floor board room of the Regional Medical Center. A conference line for public participation during open session has been set up: 1-408-418-9388. Access Code: 244 201 25 ##
