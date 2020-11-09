 Skip to main content
COMMUNITY DATEBOOK
COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events

Free drive-thru COVID-10 testing: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center parking lot, 300 College Street, Orangeburg. 

Bamberg County School District 2 Board of Trustees: 5 p.m., Board Room of the district’s administrative office, 62 Holly Avenue, Denmark

RMC Board of Trustees meeting: 4 p.m., ground floor board room of the Regional Medical Center. A conference line for public participation during open session has been set up:  1-408-418-9388. Access Code: 244 201 25 ##

