Alcoholics Anonymous Women's meeting: 10 a.m. Santee Presbyterian Church, 306 Bradford Blvd.

: 10 a.m. Santee Presbyterian Church, 306 Bradford Blvd. Alcoholics Anonymous meeting : 7 p.m. 332 Bass Drive, Santee.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting: 7:30 p.m. Church of the Redeemer, 1606 Russell St., Orangeburg.

Smoak reunion set for June 11

Descendants of Russell Frederick Smoak and Elizabeth Maria Mack Smoak will hold their annual family reunion at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at Ebenezer Baptist Church Fellowship Hall in Cordova. Ice and utensils will be furnished. A picnic lunch will be served at 1 p.m. A business session and family reports will follow.

Girl Empowerment Day planned for June 24

S.A.F.E. will host its annual Girl Empowerment Day on Saturday, June 24, at the Orangeburg County Conference Center, 1643 Russel Street, in Orangeburg. The event is for girls ages 11-17. The program will include speakers, interactive workshops and fun activities to encourage girls to believe in themselves and their abilities. For more information, call 803-308-0069 or email thesafeorg@gmail.com.

GSSM summer applications

being accepted

The South Carolina Governor's School for Science and Mathematics is accepting applications for its iTEAMS XTREME for rising sixth-, seventh- and eighth graders who would like to sharpen their technology and coding skills this summer. The summer camp will be held June 26-29 at Howard Middle School. Students who attend any Orangeburg County school will have their deposit, fees waived. For more information, call 843-383-3958.

STEAM Day July 29

Pails of Sunshine, a public charity, are looking to help and recognize individuals. The group will be holding a STEAM Day for youth ages 2-18 on Saturday, July 29, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Spiritual Birth Ministries, International, 1740 Goff Ave., in Orangeburg. Activities will include science, math, robotics, sports and games, arts and crafts and much more. To register for event, call 803-347-1901 or by email at haygooddeon@gmail.com.

