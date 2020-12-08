 Skip to main content
COMMUNITY DATEBOOK
COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events

Orangeburg County School Board will meet at 6:30 p.m., in the 2nd floor board room, at 102 Founders Court.

RMC board to meet Wednesday

A called meeting of the RMC Board of Trustees has been scheduled at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, in the ground floor board room of the Regional Medical Center.  The public participation teleconference number is 1-866-398-2885 and the access code is 142885#.  

Rickenbacker Gala canceled for December

The Rickenbacker family has announced that the 24th annual Rickenbacker Gala, which supports Alzheimer's research, has been canceled for December 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Free COVID-19 testing

South Carolina State University is partnering with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to offer free drive-thru COVID-10 testing to the entire Orangeburg community from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and will take place in the Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center parking lot on campus. For more information, email Chaundra Mikell Yudchenko at cmikell1@scsu.edu.

