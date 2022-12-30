COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

MAX FEC Dec. 31 celebration

The MAX FEC at 1015 Red Bank Road in Orangeburg is planning a 2023 New Year's Eve Celebration from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday.

The event will feature fun, food and fireworks, which are being sponsored by Orangeburg County, Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce, The Music Doctor and Low Country Family Services.

General admission is $30 a person and includes trampoline, laser tag, spin zone and unlimited video game play for non-redemption games. The price also includes a buffet, celebration toast (ginger ale) and party hats and noisemakers.

The toast is at 7 p.m. and the fireworks start at 8.

More at www.themaxoburg.com

New Year Eve's dance

Orangeburg Elks Lodge #897 will hold a New Year's Eve dance from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. on New Year's Eve.

Breakfast will be served. The cost is $25 a person.

Music will be by DJ William Waltz

Reserve by calling 803-533-1362 or 803-516-1115

OCEA-Retired to meet Tuesday

The Orangeburg Calhoun Education Association-Retired will meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at the Orangeburg County Library (Meeting Room #2), 1645 Russell St., Orangeburg.

OCFAC line dancing classes

The Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center will hold line dancing classes every Thursday from 7 to 8 p.m. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call 803-664-1000.

Dancing for exercise

Calling all Silver Slippers! Join us at the City Gym on Broughton Street for Dance Exercise, 10 a.m.-noon each Wednesday. Information: 803-707-6945.

JSL scholarship applications being accepted

The Junior Service League of Orangeburg Inc. will be awarding scholarships this year to deserving seniors from local high schools who have proved themselves in areas of service to their school and community, need, scholastic achievement, and character. Deadline for applications is Jan. 31, 2023. Applications are available online through juniorserviceleagueoforangeburg.org or through the school guidance counselor or principal. Applications can be mailed to Junior Service League of Orangeburg, Attn Scholarship Committee, P.O. Box 2464, Orangeburg, SC 29116.

How to submit your events

Please submit Community Datebook column items in writing. Items must be received no later than noon of the day before the event. Datebook items for the Saturday, Sunday and Monday editions must be received by noon Friday. The T&D does not guarantee when items will run. Items may be submitted by: Email: news@timesanddemocrat.com; In person: 1010 Broughton Street. Mail: P.O. Drawer 1766, Orangeburg, SC 29116