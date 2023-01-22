COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today’s events

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings: Noon and 5:15 p.m., Alano Inc., 590 Louis St., Orangeburg.

CCSD board to meet Jan. 23

The Calhoun County School District Board of Trustees will hold its regular monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, at the district office.

LSCOG to hold needs assessment hearings in region

The Lower Savannah Council of Governments will have hearings to assess needs within the communities it serves in the following counties: Orangeburg — 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, County Council Chambers, 1437 Amelia Street; Bamberg — 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, County Council Chambers, 1234 North Street; Calhoun — 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, County Council Chambers, 102 Courthouse Drive, St. Matthews. The public is welcome.

OCAB Community Action meeting Jan. 26

The Board of Directors for OCAB Community Action Agency will hold its annual board meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, in the offices of the agency, 1822 Joe S. Jeffords Highway, in Orangeburg.

MLK Jr. Oratory competition Jan. 30

The Orangeburg County School District will hold its second annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Oratory Competition at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at the New Mount Zion Baptist Church, in Orangeburg. The contest theme is "Celebrating the Impact of our Youth."

JSL scholarship applications being accepted

The Junior Service League of Orangeburg Inc. will be awarding scholarships this year to deserving seniors from local high schools who have proved themselves in areas of service to their school and community, need, scholastic achievement, and character. Deadline for applications is Jan. 31, 2023. Applications are available online through juniorserviceleagueoforangeburg.org or through the school guidance counselor or principal. Applications can be mailed to Junior Service League of Orangeburg, Attn Scholarship Committee, P.O. Box 2464, Orangeburg, SC 29116.

