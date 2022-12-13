COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today’s events

Alcoholics Anonymous Women's meeting : 10 a.m. Santee Presbyterian Church, 306 Bradford Blvd.

: 10 a.m. Santee Presbyterian Church, 306 Bradford Blvd. Orangeburg Chapter of the AARP meeting : 5:30 p.m., Orangeburg County Library. Light refreshments will be served. 803-308-0954.

Orangeburg County School District meeting : 6:30 p.m., view online at the district's website.

: 6:30 p.m., view online at the district's website. Alcoholics Anonymous meeting : 7 p.m. 332 Bass Drive, Santee.

: 7 p.m. 332 Bass Drive, Santee. Alcoholics Anonymous meeting: 7:30 p.m. Church of the Redeemer, 1606 Russell St., Orangeburg.

Vets Helping Vets Christmas event Dec. 14

Vets Helping Vets of Orangeburg County Inc. will be celebrating Christmas at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, December 14, at The Premiere, 1235 Five Chop Road. Rev. Dr. J. Derrick Cattenhead, Pastor of North Orangeburg United Methodist Church, will be the guest speaker. This will be a "family affair" with music, food, and gifts of love. Donations received will be given to the Orangeburg Area Boys & Girls Club. For more information, contact Dr. Robert J. Johnson at 803-308-6908.

First Steps Board of Directors to meet Thursday

The Orangeburg County First Steps Board of Directors' annual board orientation and training will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, in the Gulbrandsen conference room at OCtech. For more information, call 803-987-4164.

Cameron Christmas Show Dec. 16-18

The Spirit of Cameron Christmas Show will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16-17, and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, at the Cameron Auditorium. Tickets can be purchased at the door or by calling 803-747-3242. All ticket sales will be donated to the Cameron Community Club.

American Legion Post 78 to meet Dec. 19

The American Legion Post 78 will hold meetings every third Monday of the month. Their next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, at 10099 North Road, in North. A light meal will be served at 6:30 p.m. All veterans are welcome. For more information, call 803-2706141.

How to submit your events

Please submit Community Datebook column items in writing. Items must be received no later than noon of the day before the event. Datebook items for the Saturday, Sunday and Monday editions must be received by noon Friday. The T&D does not guarantee when items will run. Items may be submitted by: Email: news@timesanddemocrat.com; In person: 1010 Broughton Street. Mail: P.O. Drawer 1766, Orangeburg, SC 29116