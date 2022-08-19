COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings: Noon and 5:15 p.m., Alano Inc., 590 Louis Street, Orangeburg.

"Subarashii" club meeting : 4:30 to 6 p.m., Orangeburg County Library.

Family Game Night Drop-In: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Orangeburg County Library.

WHS Class of 1968 to meet

The Wilkinson High School Class of 1968 will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Orangeburg County Library. Plans for the upcoming class reunion will be discussed.

Adult art class at OCL Saturday

"Time Out!" an adult art class will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Orangeburg County Library. Create floral string lights. Adults only. All materials provided. For more information, call 803-533-5858.

Movie double feature at OCL

The Orangeburg County Library will present a Family Movie double feature screening of "Sing" and "Sing 2" beginning at 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. The films will be shown in the Multi-Purpose room. Films are rated PG.

Senior Citizen Festival Aug. 20

The Town of Norway will present its second annual Senior Citizen Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Norway Senior Center, 105 Saint Johns Ave., Norway. There will be music and vendors. For more information or to become a vendor, call 803-653-0110.

'Lunch & Learn' event Aug. 30

Register for the Tri-County Regional Chamber's "Lunch and Learn: Blue Cross Blue Shield." The event will be held at noon Tuesday, Aug. 30, at the Tri-County Regional Chamber visitors center, 225 N. Parler Ave., in St. George. For more information, email Steven.padgett@bcbssc.com.

