COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events

Orangeburg County Council will hear requests for funding from outside agencies, with 15-minute appointment times, beginning at 5 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually via Microsoft Teams. To participate, call 1-803-728-2070; pin: 199597257#. For more information, call 803-536-0000.

Regional Medical Center Board of Trustees meeting : 2:30 p.m., ground floor board room of the hospital. Public participation is also available by teleconference at 1-866-398-2885 and the attendee access code is 142885#.

O-W Class of 1972 to hold reunion meetings

The Orangeburg-Wilkinson Class of 1972 are preparing for its 50th reunion. Meetings will be held on the first Saturday of each month. For more information please contact Cassandra Johnson Odom at 803-878-1269.