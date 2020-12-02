COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events

S.C. State Board of Trustees meeting: 10 a.m.

Santee council members to be sworn in

The Oath of Office will be given to newly elected Santee Town Council members at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at the Santee Conference Center, 1737 Bass Drive.

Post 64 to meet Friday

The Bowman American Legion Post 64 will meet at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at the Hut on Charleston Highway, in Bowman. Steaks and eggs will be offered to Post 64 members and spouses who attend. For more information, call 803-347-9361.

S.C. State, DHEC to offer free COVID-19 testing

South Carolina State University is partnering with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to offer free drive-thru COVID-10 testing to the entire Orangeburg community from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and will take place in the Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center parking lot on campus. For more information, email Chaundra Mikell Yudchenko at cmikell1@scsu.edu.

