Voting equipment being tested Thursday

The Orangeburg County Election Commission will be preparing the voting equipment to be used in the City of Orangeburg Election to be held on Tuesday, Sept. 12. This test is open to the public and will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24, at the County Voter Registration & Election Office,1475 Amelia St., Orangeburg.

Line dancing classes every Thursday

Beginner line dance classes will be held every Thursday from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center. For more information, call 803-664-1000.

Civil Rights museum

meeting, book signing set

The Cecil Williams Couth Carolina Civil Rights Museum will host "A Conversation and Book Signing with Joseph McGill and Herb Frazier" on Saturday, Aug. 26, at 11 a.m. at the museum, 1865 Lake Drive, Orangeburg. Admission is free; however advance registration is required. To register, visit cecilwilliams.com/events or call 803-531-1662.

Calhoun County

to hold public hearing

Calhoun County Council plans to hold a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28, at 102 Courthouse Drive, Suite 110, St. Matthews. An ordinance to amend code, allow for amendment of boundaries of fire protection service areas upon approval by the Calhoun County Fire District Commission will be discussed. The public is invited to attend.

Flatland Express to perform Aug. 29 at OCFAC

The Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center will host a free concert with the Flatland Express Bluegrass Band at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, 649 Riverside Drive, Orangeburg. The event is open to the public; donations are welcome.

OCSO holding Town Hall event

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's office will be holding a Town Hall event, "Know Us Before You Need Us," from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29, at the Santee Convention Center, 1737 Bass Drive, Santee. The public is welcome to attend.

Silver Slippers Walking for Exercise

Join the Silvers Slippers for an early morning Walk-A-Round every Wednesday at the City Gym, 410 Broughton St., beginning at 8:15 a.m. Walk at your own pace to background music and ambience

SCSU alumni membership

drive, fish fry planned

The SCSU National Alumni Association, Greater Orangeburg Chapter, will hold its annual Membership Drive and Fish Fry from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31, at Staley Hall Field on the campus of SC State University. There will be music, prizes and fellowship. Bring your lawn chairs. For more information, call 803-535-9754.

Donate blood on Sept. 5

The need for blood is in high demand. The Blood Connection will be available for donations from Noon to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at the First Baptist Church of Orangeburg, 1240 Russell Street. Make your appointment by visiting https://donate.thebloodconnection.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/212973

Battle of Eutaw Springs commemoration Sept. 9

The 242nd anniversary commemoration of the Battle of Eutaw Springs will be held Sept. 9. A patriotic program will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Church of the Epiphany in Eutawville. Following the program will be a wreath laying ceremony at 11:15 a.m. at the battle monument in the Eutaw Springs Community. For more information, call 803-823-2824.

OCtech Retired Employee Luncheon Sept. 14

A luncheon for OCtech Retired Employees will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14, at Antley's BBQ on Sims Street, in Orangeburg. Deadline to RSVP will be Sept. 7. Send correspondence and $15 fee to OCtech Foundation; 3250 St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg, SC.

Praise Out Cancer annual

fashion show Sept. 23

The Praise Out Cancer Foundation’s Look Good – Feel Good Fashion Show will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Lovely Hill Baptist Association Conference Center, 5905 West Jim Bilton Blvd., in St. George. Local men and women, breast and prostate cancer survivors, will walk the runway dressed in their “Sunday Best” fashions. The event is the largest annual fundraiser for the Praise Out Cancer Foundation, a nonprofit that assists breast and prostate cancer patients with short-term financial support in our local communities. Tickets are available by calling Mary Charley at 843-563-6069 or Alfred Charley at 803-614-1195.

