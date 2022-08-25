COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events

"Little Chicks" Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Orangeburg County Library.

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings: Noon and 5:15 p.m., Alano Inc., 590 Louis St., Orangeburg.

SC State University National Alumni Association, Greater Orangeburg Chapter membership drive and fish fry: 6-8:30 p.m., Staley Hall Field, SC State University campus. 803-535-9754.

Veterans Day panel to meet

The City of Bamberg's Veterans Day Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at City Hall.

'Family Game Night' Aug. 26

The Orangeburg County Library will be holding a Family Game Night Drop-In from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26. For more information, call 803-533-5858.

'Subarashii' Club meeting Friday

The Orangeburg County Library will be holding its teen anime and manga program, "Subarashii," from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26. Art supplies will be provided. The club is open to all 6th through 12th grade students. Masks will be required. For more information, call 803-533-5858.

