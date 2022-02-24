Today's events

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings : noon and 5:15 p.m., Alano Inc. Alano Inc., 590 Louis Street, Orangeburg.

Orangeburg Area Mental Health Center Board meeting : 1 p.m., via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82801489997?pwd=ai8zRTFnRmhBVTd0dFZQU1YwN1l5Zz09. Meeting ID: 828 0148 9997; Passcode: 1978

Women's Alcoholics Anonymous meeting: 6:30 p.m., Alano Inc. Alano Inc., 590 Louis Street, Orangeburg.

6:30 p.m., Alano Inc. Alano Inc., 590 Louis Street, Orangeburg. Alcoholics Anonymous meeting: 7 p.m., John Ford Community Center, 304 Agnes Street, St. Matthews.

'One Day, Fun Day' at OCL Saturday

The Family Book Club event "One Day, Fun Day" will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Orangeburg County Library. Enjoy a special story time and craft project with your family. For more information, call 803-533-5868.

'Bingo for Books' Feb. 28

The Adult Night Out! "Bingo for Books" program will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, at the Orangeburg County Library. Program is for 17 and up. For more information, call 803-533-5868.

O-W Class of 1972 reunion June 11

The Orangeburg Wilkinson High School Class of 1972 will be celebrating its 50th class reunion on June 11, 2022. For more information, call 803-682-2212.

How to submit your events

Please submit Community Datebook column items in writing. Items must be received no later than noon of the day before the event. Datebook items for the Saturday, Sunday and Monday editions must be received by noon Friday. The T&D does not guarantee when items will run. Items may be submitted by: Email: news@timesanddemocrat.com; In person: 1010 Broughton Street. Mail: P.O. Drawer 1766, Orangeburg, SC 29116

