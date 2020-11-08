COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

S.C. State, DHEC to offer free COVID-19 testing

South Carolina State University is partnering with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to offer free drive-thru COVID-10 testing to the entire Orangeburg community from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, a the Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center parking lot, 300 College Street, Orangeburg. For more information, email Chaundra Mikell Yudchenko at cmikell1@scsu.edu.

BSD2 board to meet Monday

The Bamberg County School District 2 Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, in the Board Room of the district’s administrative office, 62 Holly Avenue, Denmark. Due to COVID-19, only those individuals that are essential to the meeting and the media will be allowed. The meeting may be viewed on the district’s Facebook page. Social distancing and masks should be adhered to by all board members and others in attendance for safety purposes.

Bair-ly Pulling Tractor Pull Nov. 21

Bair-ly Pulling Tractor Pull will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at 762 Mount Zion Road, in St. George. For more information, call 843-563-4114.

Rosenwald Teacher's Home open

The Great Branch Rosenwald Teacher's Home has reopened. They will be open every Thursday (except holidays) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors will be required to wear masks and to observe social distancing. For more information, call 803-533-1828.

