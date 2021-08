Today's events

S.C. State alumni to hold annual membership drive

The SCSU National Alumni Association Greater Orangeburg Chapter will hold its annual membership drive from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at The Premiere, 1235 Five Chop Road. Vaccination or masks are required for indoor seating. For more information or an application, call 803-534-1354 or 803-928-6617.