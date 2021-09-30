COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events

American Legion Post 64 to meet

The American Legion Post 64 in Bowman will meet at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at The Hut, 8096 Charleston Hwy. Spouses may attend.

DHEC providing free COVID-19 vaccine clinics

DHEC will be providing COVID-19 vaccine clinics and testing opportunities throughout The T&D Region this week. Clinics are listed below.