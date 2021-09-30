COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events
- S.C. State University's Trustees' Finance and Administration Committee virtual meeting: 1 p.m., via Zoom. To join, visit https://zoom.us/j/95757689105?pwd=WFVQZEc4ME8vUzRDNVRpRWtTQ3p3UT09; ID: 95757689105; Passcode: 175532.
- Alcoholics Anonymous meetings: noon and 5:15 p.m., Alano Inc. Building, 590 Louis Street, in Orangeburg.
- Alcoholics Anonymous meeting: 7 p.m., John Ford Community Center, 304 Agnes St., St. Matthews.
American Legion Post 64 to meet
The American Legion Post 64 in Bowman will meet at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at The Hut, 8096 Charleston Hwy. Spouses may attend.
DHEC providing free COVID-19 vaccine clinics
DHEC will be providing COVID-19 vaccine clinics and testing opportunities throughout The T&D Region this week. Clinics are listed below.
- Monday-Friday, Sept. 27 – Oct. 1, 8:45 a.m. – 4:05 p.m., Orangeburg County Health Department, 1550 Carolina Avenue, Orangeburg (Pfizer 12+, Moderna, Janssen 18+)
- Monday-Friday, Sept. 27 – Oct. 1, 8:45 a.m. – 4:05 p.m., Holly Hill Health Department, 8423 Old State Road- Suite A, Holly Hill (Pfizer 12+, Moderna, Janssen 18+)