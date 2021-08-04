 Skip to main content
COMMUNITY DATEBOOK
Today's events

  • Alcoholics Anonymous meetings: 12 p.m. and 6 p.m., the Alano Inc. Building, 590 Louis Street, in Orangeburg.

  • Santee Town Council: 6 p.m., Town Council Chambers, 192 Municipal Way, Santee.

Free WWI Memorial event in Columbia

The 371st Infantry Regiment WWI Memorial Monument Association will present a free Kool-Aid, Hotdog, Mustard & Onion Extravaganza from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Suber Marshall UMC, 3900 Live Oak Street, in Columbia. All proceeds will benefit the association.

S.C. State alumni to hold annual membership drive

The SCSU National Alumni Association Greater Orangeburg Chapter will hold its annual membership drive from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at The Premiere, 1235 Five Chop Road. Vaccination or masks are required for indoor seating. For more information or an application, call 803-534-1354 or 803-928-6617.

Briefs

LOTTERIES

Palmetto Cash 5: 01-09-23-27-30, Power-Up: 2

