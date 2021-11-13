 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COMMUNITY DATEBOOK
0 comments

COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

  • Christmas Craft Party: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center. 803-536-4074.

  • Alcoholics Anonymous meetings: noon, Alano Inc. Building, 590 Louis Street, in Orangeburg.
  • "Beaded Pumpkins and Calico Corn" Family Craft event: 1 p.m., Orangeburg County Library, 803-533-5868.
  • Orangeburg Branch of the NAACP Virtual Freedom Fundraiser: 7 p.m. www.facebook.com/orangeburgnaacp/live. No Facebook account is required.

OCL to hold 'Peek-a-Boo' Story Time

The Orangeburg County Library will be holding "Peek-a-Boo" Story Time at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17 for children 0-2. There are mandates for adults to where masks. For more information, call 803-533-5858.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Briefs

LOTTERIES

Palmetto Cash 5: 14-18-19-31-33, Power-Up: 3

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News