COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Christmas Craft Party: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center. 803-536-4074.
- Alcoholics Anonymous meetings: noon, Alano Inc. Building, 590 Louis Street, in Orangeburg.
- "Beaded Pumpkins and Calico Corn" Family Craft event: 1 p.m., Orangeburg County Library, 803-533-5868.
- Orangeburg Branch of the NAACP Virtual Freedom Fundraiser: 7 p.m. www.facebook.com/orangeburgnaacp/live. No Facebook account is required.
OCL to hold 'Peek-a-Boo' Story Time
The Orangeburg County Library will be holding "Peek-a-Boo" Story Time at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17 for children 0-2. There are mandates for adults to where masks. For more information, call 803-533-5858.