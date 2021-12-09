COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings: noon and 5:15 p.m. Alano Inc. Building, 590 Louis Street, in Orangeburg.

'Subarashii' Teen Anime and Manga Club meets Friday

The Orangeburg County Library will be holding its teen anime and manga program, "Subarashii," from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10. Art supplies will be provided. The club is open to all 6th through 12th grade students. Masks will be required. For more information, call 803-533-5858.

Family Craft event at OCL

The Orangeburg County Library will be holding "Winter Perler Beads" Family Craft from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11. All materials will be provided.

Book signing Dec. 11

There will be a book signing for author Christopher Green at 2 p.m., Dec. 11, at 1520 Russell Street, in Orangeburg. For more information or to RSVP, call 803-997-0643.

Eutawville to hold Christmas festivities this weekend

Cookies with Santa will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Eutawville Community Park. A Christmas parade will be held Sunday at 6 p.m.

Candle and memorial balloon release Dec. 13

The Concerned Citizens of Whittaker Parkway Community will hold a candle and balloon release for Big Bubba Delvin LeeEarl Carson Sr. at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, at 2061 Robert Street, in Orangeburg. For more information, call 803-290-1560.

Adult Bingo back at OCL

The Orangeburg County Library will hold its Adult Night Out "Bingo for Books" program from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13. For more information, call 803-531-4636.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0