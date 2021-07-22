COMMUNITY DATEBOOK (copy)

 Skip to main content
COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events

  • Alcoholics Anonymous meetings: 12 p.m. and 6 p.m., the Alano Inc. Building, 590 Louis Street, in Orangeburg.

  • Alcoholics Anonymous meeting: 7 p.m., John Ford Community Center, 304 Agnes Street, in St. Matthews.

4-H Summer workshops

A Food Preservation Workshop for Youth will be held for youth ages 8-13 from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, July 21. Cost is $10.

A workshop for youth to learn how to cook like a chef will be held for youth ages 9-14, for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 27 and Thursday, July 29. A second session will be held Tuesday, Aug. 3 and Thursday, Aug. 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $20.

To register, contact Glenna Mason at gcmason@clemson.edu, or call 803-534-6280.

Free WWI Memorial event in Columbia

The 371st Infantry Regiment WWI Memorial Monument Association will present a free Kool-Aid, Hotdog, Mustard & Onion Extravaganza from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Suber Marshall UMC, 3900 Live Oak Street, in Columbia. All proceeds will benefit the association.

