Today’s events

Orangeburg County Fire Commission: 5:30 p.m., Orangeburg County Fire District Administration Building, 131 Firefighter Lane.

Bamberg Board of Public Works: 5:30 p.m., City Hall, Bamberg.

Calhoun council to meet

The Calhoun County Council is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 22, in council chambers, 102 Courthouse Drive, Suite 110, St. Matthews,

Community meeting set

Community Action Partners will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, in the Orangeburg County Library's Multipurpose Room. The public is invited. For more information, call 803-200-2719 or 803-682-4919.

Calhoun school

board meets June 5

The Calhoun County School District Board of Trustees will hold its regular monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 5, at Calhoun County High School. The public is invited.

GSSM summer

applications

being accepted

The South Carolina Governor's School for Science and Mathematics is accepting applications for its iTEAMS XTREME for rising sixth-, seventh- and eighth graders who would like to sharpen their technology and coding skills this summer. The summer camp will be held June 26-29 at Howard Middle School. Students who attend any Orangeburg County school will have their deposit, fees waived. For more information, call 843-383-3958.

How to submit your events

