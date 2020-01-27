COLLEGE NOTEBOOK

Claflin track and field improves
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The Claflin University women’s and men’s track and field teams showed marked improvement Saturday at the JDL Flat is Flat Invitational.
Both teams will return to the track Friday-Saturday, Jan. 31-Feb. 1, at the USC “Carolina Challenge” hosted by the University of South Carolina.
The Lady Panthers had several top 10 finishes led by Esther Chukwunike on the track and Zaria Nelson in the field.
Chukwunike finished second and third in the 200 meters and 60 meters. She ran a 25.98 in the 200 meters and clocked a 7.92 in the 60 meters.
Faith McKie ran a 9.41 in the 60-meter hurdles final to finish seventh and Alliyah Allwood finished with the eighth-fastest prelim time in the 60 meters, clocking an 8.06, missing the finals by one place.
In the field, Nelson once threw 11.18 meters (36’8.25”) to finish 4th in the shot put. She also finished in the top 10 in the weight throw finishing seventh with throwing 11.59 meters (38’0.25”).
Freshman Stephen Dauway II was the top finisher on the track for the Claflin men, placing fourth overall and winning his heat in the 200 meters with a time of 23:30. Jaiden Henderson also finished in the top 10 in the 200 meters with crossing the line with a time of 23.72 for a seventh-place finish.
Dauway also fared well in the 60 meters, finishing third in his heat with a time of 7.14.
Ashtin Knowles won his heat with a 7:22 meters to win his heat to qualify for the finals of the 60 meters.
Caleb Patterson finished in the top 20 in the mile with a time of 5:07.26 to place 18th.
Andrew Bennett finished 10th in the triple jump (11:54 meters-37’10.5”) to lead the Panthers in the field. Bennett finished 15th in the long jump with a mark of 5.98 meters (19’7.50”).
Also finishing in the to 15 in the field for the Claflin men was Jacobi Cline-Gates who finished 12th in the shot put throwing 11.38 meters (37’4”).
Clemson lands 4-stars
After landing four-star wide receiver Beaux Collins on Saturday night, Clemson picked up two more four-star commitments this weekend in defensive end Cade Denhoff and tight end Jake Brinningstool.
Another top-100 player from the 2021 recruiting class, Denhoff made his commitment public Sunday, although he knew he wanted to play for the Tigers for some time.
Fan Day at Clemson
CLEMSON -- Tiger baseball hosts Fan Day at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 8. The full day of free activities starts at noon, when gates open for an intrasquad scrimmage that starts at 1 p.m.
After the scrimmage, fans can meet Tiger players during an autograph session. Ticket office staff members will also be on hand to answer questions and sell tickets.
Posters, schedule cards and other promotional materials will be available free for fans along with family activities and inflatables located throughout the concourse areas. Concession stands and the team shop by Fanatics will be open as well.
Gamecock duo honored
DURHAM, N.C. -- University of South Carolina redshirt sophomore Carmen Mlodzinski and junior Noah Campbell were named Baseball America Preseason All-Americans, the publication announced Monday. Mlodzinski was named to the second team while Campbell was a third-team selection.
This is the fourth-straight year that a Gamecock has earned Preseason All-America honors by Baseball America. Campbell was named to the second team in 2019.
