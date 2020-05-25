COLLEGE NEWS: Students earn degrees, honors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Neeses resident

earns WGU degree

SALT LAKE CITY -- Kelly Martin of Neeses earned a bachelor of science, accounting degree, from Western Governors University.

The online, nonprofit university has graduated more than 178,000 students from across the country since its inception in 1997.

Citadel releases

Dean’s List

CHARLESTON -- The dean's list is a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of I (Incomplete) and no grade below C for work in a semester.

Cadets and students named to the dean's list include Addison Jeffcoat and William Metts, both of Branchville; Grayson Rickenbaker of Cameron; William Connor, Weston Davis, Jacob Hardee and Alexander Wannamaker, all of Orangeburg; Hart Harley and Fuller Prickett, both of St. Matthews; and Thomas Taylor of Swansea.

