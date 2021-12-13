 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Claflin Panthers lose 91-81 to Columbus State

  • 0

Columbus State 91, Claflin 81

Claflin fell to 2-8 on the season after a 91-81 loss to Columbus State Monday. The 81 points is the second-highest offensive output for the Panthers this season.

Noah Jenkins and Donnell Frayer Jr. each scored 15 points to lead Claflin. Romero Hill had 14 points and five rebounds and Michael Shuler had 13 points.

Claflin returns to action Thursday when they travel to face Elizabeth City State at 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday games

SC State at Duke, 8 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Clemson, 7 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LOTTERIES

Palmetto Cash 5: 05-22-23-31-34, Power-Up: 2

LOTTERIES

Palmetto Cash 5: 02-18-20-24-37, Power-Up: 2

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News