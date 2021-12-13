COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Claflin Panthers lose 91-81 to Columbus State

Columbus State 91, Claflin 81

Claflin fell to 2-8 on the season after a 91-81 loss to Columbus State Monday. The 81 points is the second-highest offensive output for the Panthers this season.

Noah Jenkins and Donnell Frayer Jr. each scored 15 points to lead Claflin. Romero Hill had 14 points and five rebounds and Michael Shuler had 13 points.

Claflin returns to action Thursday when they travel to face Elizabeth City State at 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday games

SC State at Duke, 8 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Clemson, 7 p.m.

