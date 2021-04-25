CALENDAR OF EVENTS

OCFC to meet Monday
The Orangeburg County Fire Commission will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 26, via telephone conference call, at the Orangeburg County Fire District Administration Building, 131 Firefighter Lane. For those attending the meeting, there will be COVID-19 screening and social distancing in practice.
RMC board meeting Tuesday
A meeting of the RMC Board of Trustees is scheduled for Tuesday, April 27, at 2:30 p.m., in the ground floor board room of the hospital. Public participation by telephone is also available by dialing 866-398-2885. The attendee access code is 142885#.
BSD2 board to meet
The Bamberg School District 2 Board of Trustees will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, in the media center of Richard Carroll Elementary School.
Food Box Give Away April 28
A Food Box Give Away will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 28, in the parking lot of Williams Chapel AME Church. This event is drive-thru only. Face masks must be worn at all times. For more information, call 803-536-0600.
Strawberry festival begins April 29
The Lowcountry Strawberry Festival returns to Boone Hall Plantation Thursday, April 29 through Sunday, May 2. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Boone Hall website page for the event.
Donate blood April 29
The Blood Connection will be at the Orangeburg County YMCA from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 29, for blood donations. To make an appointment, visit donate.thebloodconnection.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/151786.
Elloree Spring Fling planned for May 1
The Town of Elloree will hold its annual Spring Fling from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 1. Participate in the shop crawl for a chance to win a spring basket filled with goodies.