CALENDAR OF EVENTS

OCFC to meet Monday

The Orangeburg County Fire Commission will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 26, via telephone conference call, at the Orangeburg County Fire District Administration Building, 131 Firefighter Lane. For those attending the meeting, there will be COVID-19 screening and social distancing in practice.

RMC board meeting Tuesday

A meeting of the RMC Board of Trustees is scheduled for Tuesday, April 27, at 2:30 p.m., in the ground floor board room of the hospital. Public participation by telephone is also available by dialing 866-398-2885. The attendee access code is 142885#.

BSD2 board to meet

The Bamberg School District 2 Board of Trustees will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, in the media center of Richard Carroll Elementary School.

Food Box Give Away April 28

A Food Box Give Away will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 28, in the parking lot of Williams Chapel AME Church. This event is drive-thru only. Face masks must be worn at all times. For more information, call 803-536-0600.

Strawberry festival begins April 29