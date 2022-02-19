Press the metal to the card table

Bob Hope said, "People who throw kisses are hopelessly lazy." But North blew some kisses to his partner after she brought home this small slam.

South was in an apparently hopeless six-spade slam. West led the heart queen. Declarer won with her ace and cashed her top trumps, learning that she seemed to have a loser in each black suit. Rather than blame partner for overbidding, declarer hunted painstakingly to find a distribution that would allow her to succeed. What did she do?

North's three-heart response was a transfer bid, showing spades. South jumped to game because she had four-card support, a doubleton and such a suitable hand for play in spades. This is called a super-accept. North used Roman Key Card Blackwood, learning that his partner had four key cards (three aces and the spade king), and bid the slam.

When the trumps broke 3-1, the unfortunate duplication of distribution left South staring at two black-suit losers. However, if West had at most two clubs, he was the candidate for an endplay. Still, declarer had to hope that West could not ruff in before the red-suit elimination was complete. As she was assuming West was short in clubs, South cashed dummy's three diamond winners before taking her top clubs. Then she led a trump, giving West the lead.

Lady Luck was on her throne. West had to lead a red-suit card, conceding a ruff-and-sluff. Declarer discarded dummy's club loser and ruffed in her hand. The dummy had only trumps left.

