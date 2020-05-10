Preparing for canning

• Check pressure canner gasket for pliability (American canners lack gaskets and use metal-to-metal seal). Replace if needed.

• For dial gauge pressure canners, have gauge tested at County Extension Office. Replace gauges that test off more than 2 pounds of pressure at 5, 10, or 15 pounds.

• Clean darkened surface on inside of aluminum canners by filling above darkened line with solution of 1 tablespoon cream of tartar per quart water. Boil solution in covered canner until dark deposits disappear. Empty canner, wash with hot soapy water, rinse and dry. Do not immerse gauge.

• Store dry canner with crumpled clean paper towels in bottom and around rack. Place lid upside down on canner.

Boiling water canner

• Make sure that boiling water canner is free of rust and pinholes.

• Make sure boiling water canner has lid and can hold a rack, the upright, filled, closed jars and water to 1-2 inches above jar tops.

• Use ridged-bottom boiling water canners only on electric and gas ranges; they are not suitable for smooth top ranges. Use flat-bottomed metal pots no larger than cooking eye surface for smooth top ranges.