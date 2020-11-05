Class 5A - 1. Dutch Fork (12), 2. Gaffney, 3. Fort Dorchester, 4. Dorman, 5. Sumter, 6. T.L. Hanna, 7. Northwestern, 8. Byrnes, 9. Boiling Springs, 10. Carolina Forest. Receiving votes: Ridge View, Hillcrest.
Class 4A - 1. AC Flora (11), 2. North Myrtle Beach (1), 3. Myrtle Beach, 4. Greer, 5. Westside, 6. South Pointe, 7. Catawba Ridge, 8. Greenville, 9. (tie) North Augusta, 9. (tie) Greenwood, 9. (tie) Beaufort. Receiving votes: West Florence, Hilton Head Island, May River.
Class 3A - 1. Dillon (8), 2. Chapman (4), 3. Daniel, 4. Camden, 5. Gilbert, 6. Wren, 7. Aynor, 8. Fairfield Central, 9. Oceanside Collegiate, 10. Powdersville. Receiving votes: Lake City, Hanahan, Palmetto, Chester, Union County, Belton Honea Path.
Class 2A - 1. Abbeville (12), 2. Gray Collegiate, 3. Chesnee, 4. Newberry, 5. Cheraw, 6. Batesburg-Leesville, 7. North Central, 8. Woodland, 9. Marion, 10. Andrews. Receiving votes: Saluda, St. Joseph’s, Timberland, Pelion, Christ Church, Wade Hampton.
Class A - 1. Lake View(11), 2. Southside Christian, 3. Blackville-Hilda, 4. Lamar (1), 5. Bamberg-Ehrhardt, 6. Whale Branch, 7. Johnsonville, 8. Wagener-Salley, 9. Carvers Bay, 10. Green Sea Floyds. Receiving votes: McCormick, C.A. Johnson, Williston-Elko, Allendale-Fairfax, Baptist Hill, Ridge Spring-Monetta, Branchville.
Voters: Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Lou Bezjak, The State; Travis Jenkins, Chester News & Reporter; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Ian Guerin, MyHorryNews.com; Wes Kerr, LowCoSports.com; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times & Democrat; Cole Bryson, ESPN Upstate; Justin Mathis, upstateprep-cast.net; Jamie McBee, The Boiling Springs Sports Journal; Pete Yanity, WSPA-TV
