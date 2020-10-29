Prep Football Media Poll

Class 5A - 1. Dutch Fork (14), 2. Gaffney, 3. Fort Dorchester, 4. Dorman, 5. Byrnes, 6. Sumter, 7. T.L. Hanna, 8. Northwestern, 9. Boiling Springs, 10. Carolina Forest. Also receiving votes: Ridge View, Hillcrest, Berkeley, Goose Creek.
Class 4A - 1. A.C. Flora (13), 2. North Myrtle Beach, 3. Westside, 4. South Pointe (1), 5. Myrtle Beach, 6. Greer, 7. Beaufort, 8. Greenville, 9. Catawba Ridge, 10. Greenwood. Also receiving votes: North Augusta, Wilson, May River, Hilton Head, West Florence.
Class 3A - 1. Dillon (11), 2. Chapman (3), 3. Daniel, 4. Camden, 5. Gilbert, 6. Wren, 7. Oceanside Collegiate, 8. Aynor, 9. Fairfield Central, 10. Palmetto. Also receiving votes: Belton Honea-Path, Chester, Lake City, Union County, Powdersville, Hanahan.
Class 2A - 1. Abbeville (14), 2. Gray Collegiate, 3. Cheraw, 4. Chesnee, 5. Newberry, 6. Batesburg-Leesville, 7. Barnwell, 8. North Central, 9. Pelion, 10 Saluda. Others receiving votes - Woodland, Andrews, Marion, Timberland, Phillip Simmons, St. Joe’s, Wade Hampton, Christ Church.
Class A - 1. Lake View, 2. Lamar, 3. Southside Christian, 4. Blackville-Hilda, 5. Bamberg-Ehrhardt, 6. Whale Branch, 7. Carvers Bay, 8. Johnsonville, 9. Wagener-Salley, 10. Green Sea Floyds. Others receiving votes- McCormick, C.A. Johnson, Williston-Elko, Branchville, Ridge Spring-Monetta.
Voters: Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Kennington Lloyd Smith, III, Anderson Independent Mail; Geoff Preston, Greenville News; Chris Dearing, The State; Lou Bezjak, The State; Travis Jenkins, Chester News & Reporter; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Ian Guerin, MyHorryNews.com; Kyle Dawson, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Wes Kerr, LowCoSports.com; Dennis Brunson, Sumter Item; ; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Skyler Rolstad, Greenwood Index-Journal; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times & Democrat; Cole Bryson, ESPN Upstate; Alex Zeitlow, The Herald; Justin Mathis, upstateprep-cast.net; Jamie McBee, The Boiling Springs Sports Journal; Pete Yanity, WSPA-TV
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!