POSTSEASON ROUNDUP

ALDS

Astros top Mariners 4-2, lead ALDS 2-0

HOUSTON — Yordan Alvarez and his mighty bat did it yet again, launching a go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth inning off Seattle ace Luis Castillo that lifted the Houston Astros over the Mariners 4-2 for a 2-0 lead in the AL Division Series. Alvarez was the Game 1 hero with his gut-punch, three-run shot off reigning AL Cy Young winner Robbie Ray with two outs in the ninth inning that gave the Astros an 8-7 win. This time, Alvarez sent a drive into the short porch in left field to put the Astros on top 3-2. Game 3 in the best-of-five matchup will be Saturday in Seattle.

Guardians-Yankees Game 2 rained out, makeup Friday

NEW YORK — The second game of the American League Division Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees has been postponed because of steady rain in the forecast. It was rescheduled for Friday afternoon. New York won Tuesday’s opener of the best-of-five series 4-1.

NLDS

Padres pull out 5-3 victory over Dodgers, tie NLDS 1-all

LOS ANGELES — Manny Machado homered early and added an RBI double off Clayton Kershaw, and Jurickson Profar singled home the go-ahead run in the sixth inning as the San Diego Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 to even their NL Division Series at a game apiece. Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy and Trea Turner went deep for the Dodgers, but LA couldn't come up with its usual clutch hitting despite numerous chances. The best-of-five series shifts to San Diego for Game 3 on Friday.