Post 4 no-hit in home-opener 14-3 against Charleston
  • 0
Orangeburg Post 4 Baseball

Orangeburg Post 4's A.J. Tolbert swings at a pitch in the Thursday night game at Mirmow Field.

 LARRY HARDY/T&D

Orangeburg Post 4 started the season 0-2 with Thursday’s 14-3 home loss to Charleston Post 147 at Mirmow Field.

Charleston scored 5 runs in the first inning and never trailed in the contest.

Post 4 was held hitless, while Post 147 tallied 14 hits while generating 14 runs.

Post 4 sent 6 different pitchers to the mound.

Michael Gilyard (O-W), Nick Thompson (Calhoun County) and Peyton Inabinet (OPS) each scored a run for Orangeburg.

Manning Thompson (Dorchester Academy) added an RBI with a bases-loaded walk. Coy Ford (Calhoun County) had 2 RBI with a fielder’s choice groundout.

Post 4 returns to action on Monday, playing host to the Dalzell Jets at 7 p.m.

