Post 4 falls to Charleston

Orangeburg Post 4 gave up six runs in the second inning as Charleston Post 147 extended its lead in League I with an 8-3 victory Thursday.

Charleston chased Orangeburg starter John Mack after 1.2 innings. Mack gave up six runs on five hits while walking four. JT Edwards threw 4.1 innings of relief allowing two runs and striking out six batters.

Post 4 tried to rally in the third when Copeland Furtick drove in Coy Ford with a single and Forrest Sutcliffe followed with an RBI single.

Orangeburg would add its third run in the sixth inning when Peyton Inabinet scored on a passed ball.

Furtick and Ford each had two hits to lead Orangeburg Post 4. Sutcliffe and Mack each added a hit.

Kwame Parker led Charleston with three hits and an RBI. Mason Woznac and Matt Smith each had two hits while Smith and Devon Whitehead both had two RBIs.

Trip Brown earned the win after throwing five innings and striking out four batters.

Orangeburg Post 4 (3-6) will be back on the road Wednesday at Hampton

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0