Post 4 ends regular season with loss

Orangeburg Post 4 closed its regular season with a 3-1 loss at Hampton Post 108.

Hampton pitcher Houston Crews allowed one hit and walked two while striking out six Orangeburg batters. Crews also added a hit in the victory.

Brody Crider opened the scoring for Hampton in the first inning when he scored on a double play to give Post 108 a 1-0 lead.

Hampton added a run in the second inning when James Poe scored on a passed ball to make the score 2-0.

Orangeburg loaded the bases in the third inning and got their first run when JT Edwards scored on a passed ball, but a fly out and ground out kept the score 2-1.

Hampton closed the scoring in the fourth when Nathan Jones scored on a fielder's choice to make the final score 3-1.

Jerry Sanders had the only hit for Orangeburg, a double in the sixth inning. Javon Stokes and JT Edwards each reached on a walk.

Sanders threw three innings allowing three runs on four hits and striking out one. Edwards closed the game striking out four batters.

The game was called after six innings due to inclement weather.

Earlier in the day, Hampton Post 108 was forced to forfeit its game from last week against Orangeburg, but earned its first win of the season Wednesday night. Orangeburg will finish second in League I and are expected to play Chesterfield in the playoffs beginning next week. The first game of the best-of-three series is scheduled to be played at Mirmow Field Monday in Orangeburg.