Positive results with negative doubles

When opponent bids / Over partner's opening / Negative double. So says Anne Maverick of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

A negative double's primary job is to try to find a fit in an unbid major. In today's auction, South's double showed four hearts and at least 6 points. (It was possible that South had five hearts if his hand was not strong enough for a two-heart response.)

Here, though, North did not have four hearts. So he made his natural rebid of two clubs, exactly what he would have done if East had passed, and South had responded one heart. Then South plunged into three no-trump. What happened after West led the spade nine?

South started with six top tricks: one spade, two hearts and three diamonds. He was clearly going to get a second spade trick but still needed to establish and run dummy's club suit. However, that meant losing the lead twice.

When you have two stoppers in the suit led and two key cards to dislodge, it is almost always correct to duck the first trick.

South was waiting to do that, prepared to play his spade four under East's queen.