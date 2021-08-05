Pope resumes public audiences

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis resumed his routine of holding weekly audiences with the general public a month after he underwent bowel surgery, and during the much-awaited appearance Wednesday he recalled the anniversary of the devastating Beirut port explosion and expressed the desire to visit Lebanon.

After removing his face mask to protect against COVID-19, Francis walked unaided to the center of the stage of a Vatican auditorium. He smiled as he gestured toward the visitors, before taking his seat in an upholstered chair and addressing several hundred pilgrims and tourists, who wore masks as part of the Vatican's anti-pandemic measures for crowd situations.

Near the end of an almost hour-long audience, Francis spoke of the Beirut explosion, recalling the "victims, their families, the injured, and all those who lost homes and work" in the blast.

Lebanon's people, he said, were still "tired and disappointed" in the aftermath, a reference to the economic and political crises convulsing the Middle Eastern nation on the Mediterranean Sea. Francis appealed to the international community to offer "concrete gestures" of help to the Lebanese people and not "just words."

"My desire to visit you is great," Francis said, adding he "never tires of praying" for them.