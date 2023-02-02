KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Pope Francis urged Congo's young people to work for a peaceful and honest future on Thursday, directing himself to a generation that has been particularly hard hit by the country's chronic conflict and getting a raucous response when he acknowledged the corruption that threatens their prospects.

Deafening cheers and chants greeted Francis on his last full day in Congo as he joined tens of thousands of young people at the Martyrs' Stadium in the capital, Kinshasa. The Vatican said more than 65,000 people attended.

Pulsing in the stands, the crowd repeatedly interrupted the pope and cheered especially loudly when Francis denounced the "cancer of corruption." The audience broke into a chant in the Lingala language directed at the country's president, thundering that his mandate was over.

The pope clearly seemed to enjoy the enthusiasm, egging the young people on and urging them at one point to hold hands in a sign of community.

"You see how it is to be in community, and be in one church?" he asked. "Your own well-being depends on the other."

Closer to home, Francis urged the young in Kinshasa not to be tempted by drugs, corruption or quick-fix financial schemes or to be sucked into the violence tearing at eastern Congo.

"Do not be overcome by evil," he said. "If someone offers you an envelope with a bribe, or promises you favors and lots of money, do not fall into the trap. Do not be deceived! Do not be sucked into the swamp of evil!" Francis said to cheers.