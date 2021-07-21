Poor posture can lead to herniated discs

Dear Doctor: I've been riding my bike a lot this past year, and my lower back hasn't been quite right. I get a pinching pain, and sometimes my left leg gets pins and needles and feels numb. A friend I ride with wonders if it's a slipped disc. Can you talk about what that is? Will it heal?

Dear Reader: Cycling has long been a great alternative for people who want a heart-pumping workout but prefer to avoid the jolting impact of running. However, poor posture while riding can lead to lower back strain. So can using the wrong size bike for your frame, or one that isn't adjusted properly.

Your friend is correct that the pain and numbness that you are experiencing are some of the symptoms associated with a slipped disc. Also referred to as a herniated or ruptured disc, this occurs when one of the specialized pads of tissue that act as shock absorbers in the spinal column becomes damaged.