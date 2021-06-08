Politics remain a hot topic

DEAR HARRIETTE: I consider myself pretty liberal politically. I stay up to date on current events and history. So I was a bit taken aback when I was talking to a colleague about a somewhat political topic of the day and she scoffed and told me she didn't want to talk about it anymore because she didn't agree with me. Clearly, she was implying that I wasn't radical or strong enough in my views since my ideas didn't match hers. Really? It seems like everything is so politically divided now that it's not possible to discuss ideas. People seem to want you to choose their side, or they shut down. I would like to debate ideas and talk about different perspectives. Am I being unrealistic? -- Politically Active

DEAR POLITICALLY ACTIVE: It is important to be able to debate the topics of the day, especially when the outcomes could have a dramatic impact on all of our lives. It is also important to note that there is a broad range of views on many hot topics, and you can never be sure where people land on these ideas.