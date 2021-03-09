Politics and places of worship

Please advise me on how to do that and not sound political to some. Frankly, all I have to do is mention a current situation in a sentence in my sermon and the whole message gets branded by some as being "too political." Many people, whom "Keep Politics out of Church" represents, would prefer I not mention matters of societal justice at all. Is that the kind of loving kindness you suggested?! Your reader would be satisfied, but what about all the people who suffer because it serves another's political interest? If church is just about being nice to one another and ignoring real issues, then the Gospel will have been neutered.

Preachers are called to both comfort and challenge. My guess is that if the message supported the writer's political views, then the writer would not find it so difficult. I don't make it a practice of railing against the government in my sermons, nor do I endorse candidates or even mention them by name, but some issues need to be addressed. I can't help what some people hear me say. I know you need to take your writers at their word and not challenge their perceptions, but I can't help but wonder how political her pastor really is from the pulpit.

This is a very divisive time in our country, and many people are quick to jump to conclusions. -- Threading the Needle in the Pulpit

