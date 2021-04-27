Political junkie needs a break

DEAR HARRIETTE: I was glued to the TV for the past four years because of how volatile things were in Washington, D.C. Frankly, I am exhausted by all of that, and I do not have the energy to focus on the new administration the way I did the last one. I worry that I am making a mistake. I know that there are issues that I should be paying attention to, and I will be mad if things go wrong and I didn't say anything, but I am just plain tired. How can I continue to be vigilant part-time? -- No More Politics

DEAR NO MORE POLITICS: You are not alone. Many people on all sides have been hypervigilant over the past few years, worrying nonstop about our country's future. The good news there is that people were paying attention, but we do still need that focus from everyday citizens. You may want to focus differently. Do not watch the news every night. Instead, read the newspaper. Do your best to look at more than one source. That can include think tanks and other organizations that evaluate policy. You can also choose certain days when you will not pay attention to the news at all. The world will still be there in the morning.

Seek balance in your life. In this way, you can savor each day -- and pay attention to how our world works. When appropriate, you can make your voice heard without being consumed by politics every day.